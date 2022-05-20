news, local-news,

One of the giants behind the Captain Matchbox Whoopee Band has written a love song to Katoomba, as part of the Treeline Lurline campaign. Artists have joined the fray, creating water colours, penning poems and stories and, in Mic Conway's case, a song, called simply Katoomba. Conway, who moved to Katoomba two years ago, is a strong backer of the campaign which would see power lines moved underground and a tree-lined boulevard created on the main route from the town's CBD to the Three Sisters at Echo Point. He has been joined by others, including writer, archivist and biographer Lowell Tarling, who said the group was creating "great energy" around the project. They have joined the myriad locals who for several years have been planning to beautify what is a treeless strip used by thousands of tourists to get to the Three Sisters from the town. The artists' support comes as the first grant money flowed to the Treeline Lurline group. President of the Katoomba Chamber of Commerce and Community, Mark Jarvis, said the first instalment of a $4 million federal government grant for the first stage of the project had arrived. "It's all happening. Last month $1.6 million landed in our account from the federal government for this year's investigations and design specifications for the entire project to be managed by council. "Our meetings with senior council staff, our project partners, have been very constructive. "Bendigo Community Bank Katoomba has also provided a $25,000 sponsorship that will mostly resource our community consultation." Mr Jarvis said a further $2.4m will come from the federal government in 2023 and 2024 to complete stage one construction from Waratah to Merriwa Streets with underground power, new paving and seating, gardens, tree-planting, water sensitive urban design to harvest and filter stormwater into the beds, and the start of an art and heritage walk to Echo Point. At April's council meeting, councillors endorsed a written agreement between council and the chamber for the delivery of stage one of the project.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/7e1e184f-b6f1-4997-b240-09ef4707501c.jpg/r4_208_1480_1042_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg