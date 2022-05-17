Blue Mountains roads receive boost from both major parties ahead of federal election

news, local-news, susan templeman, labor

Local roads in the Blue Mountains will get a multi-million dollar fix following Saturday's election with both the Morrison Government and Labor opposition promising $12.5 million for upgrades. The Morrison Government announced on Monday morning [May 16] that it will fund 13 priority local road projects including: Burns Rd, Springwood; Grose Rd, Faulconbridge; Sun Valley Rd, Sun Valley; Plateau Rd, Springwood; Bee Farm Road, Springwood; Old Bathurst Road, Blaxland; Wilson Way, Blaxland; Singles Ridge Road, Yellow Rock; Harley Ave, Mt Victoria; Leura Mall, Leura; Cliff Dr, Leura; Railway Pde, Wentworth Falls; and Ridge St, Lawson. Labor MP for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, matched the commitment on Monday night, posting on her Facebook page: "An Albanese Labor Government that I am in will invest in Blue Mountains roads now, and into the future." Her post did not specify individual Blue Mountains road projects. In making the government announcement, Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, said she had worked with the community and the Blue Mountains Council to identify priority upgrades that will improve safety and address maintenance challenges. "Clearly, our efforts have resulted in Labor's last minute action to copy our plan," she said. "I'm pleased that we have encouraged Ms Templeman to appropriately turn her attention to an issue that is vital to all Blue Mountains motorists." Labor's regional development and transport spokeswoman, Catherine King, announced on May 4 that a Labor Government would fund further upgrades to roads across Australia, extending the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) program to allow more priority projects to be funded and more local roads to be upgraded. The program delivers funding directly to councils to undertake local priority projects. "Councils do great work, but many simply don't have the resources to upgrade all the roads that they need to. That's why an Albanese Labor Government will give them the support they need, partnering with councils across the country to upgrade local roads right near you," she said.

Blue Mountains roads receive boost from both major parties ahead of federal election