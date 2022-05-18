news, property, katoomba, renaissance centre, mount st marys convent, real estate, for sale, blue mountains, theo poulos real estate

The historic Renaissance Centre in Katoomba is circa 1910 and was originally the Mount St Marys Convent. It was built for the Sisters of Charity for education and later sold and developed into an arts centre with restaurant and Japanese English school. With a total land area of approximately 17,651 square metres and vehicle access from two streets it features a four-storey building with a total floor area of around 3000 square metres. Real estate agent Peter Poulos says the building has been vandalised over the course of many years and needs to be restored under the Heritage Council of NSW guidelines. Suitable uses would include aged care or retirement accommodation, a residential or tourist development, or perhaps for educational, recreational or cultural purposes. In 2010 the consent for "Lifestyle Village" development lapsed. Mr Poulos said it's the last undeveloped site of this size in Katoomba.

Development potential is endless for this former convent in Katoomba