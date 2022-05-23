Conservation Hut and Evans Lookout parking upgrades underway

news, local-news, national parks, wentworth falls, blue mountains, conservation hut

NSW National Parks has begun multi-million dollar, five month-long upgrades of two major Upper Mountains tourist precincts in the Blue Mountains national park. The upgrades at Wentworth Falls and Blackheath are expected to be completed in September. A Parks spokeswoman said work to improve facilities at the Conservation Hut visitor precinct (Valley of the Waters) at Wentworth Falls and Evans Lookout at Blackheath is part of the NSW government's biggest ever investment in national park infrastructure. The lookouts, carparks and toilets at both sites will be closed while works are underway and safe access to walking tracks will be provided when those tracks are open. NPWS Blue Mountains branch director David Crust said each site will offer an improved visitor experience once the $3.2 million works are completed. "We want all visitors to be able to enjoy our beautiful national park and these works will upgrade visitor facilities, increase carpark capacity and importantly, ensure accessible access," he said. The works at the Conservation Hut precinct will include a new carpark layout including new accessible parking spaces. It adds up to an extra 11 spaces - going from 26 to 37 when the upgrade is completed. Currently there are 55 parking spots in the whole precinct (including the picnic area). "The existing toilet block will be replaced with new facilities that include an accessible toilet and changeroom facilities for canyoners," he said. "Visitors will also be able to enjoy upgraded picnic facilities, pathways and a new fully accessible 65m2 elevated viewing platform [with] sweeping views of the Jamison Valley." Pre-pandemic residents of South Wentworth Falls were advocating for help with parking to cope with the onslaught of tourists. They Wentworth Falls Lookout and picnic area and entry to the Valley of the Waters at the Hut, had become "bedlam" due to visitors parking hundreds of cars in the streets, often blocking driveways and causing inconvenience and potential danger to children in peak periods. Works in Blackheath around Evans Lookout and Grand Canyon will see new paths constructed to provide disability access to the main lookout and works at the Grand Canyon carpark will increase capacity by 80 spaces to hold up to 130 vehicles. The old toilet block will be replaced. "National Parks understands these works will cause disruption but the upgrades are a great opportunity for improved facilities and accessible experiences for our visitors," Mr Crust said. Parks has been working hard to re-open visitor precincts, roads and walking tracks following prolonged rainfall, however, some tracks remained temporarily closed while more detailed assessments were completed, he said. Details at www.environment.nsw.gov.au/blue-mountains-national-park. Track closures are updated regularly, check nswparks.info/alerts-bluemtns. Links: Wentworth Falls Parking

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/4967a7cb-c7d0-481d-87bd-ad76d5838bf7_rotated_180.JPG/r0_536_4032_2814_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg