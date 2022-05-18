news, local-news, john howard, sarah richards, macquarie, susan templeman, blue mountains

With just a few days left before we hit the polls for the Federal Election, Hawkesbury residents had a special visitor, with former Prime Minister, John Howard, meeting locals out-and-about in Richmond. Mr Howard, alongside Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, visited Richmond Marketplace and Richmond Mall, while also dropping into an early voting centre at the Richmond School of Arts. "There were very receptive Hawkesbury locals who I was pleased to meet with Sarah Richards," said Mr Howard. "I encountered much admiration for [Scott] Morrison's handling of many difficult issues over the past three years. "Sarah Richards is very well known in her community and it was a good afternoon spent in the Hawkesbury." Ms Richards said that the day was "joyous." "[Mr Howard] was fantastic. People loved him and he was very warmly received," she said. "It made their day to see [him] just walking down the street in Richmond. "There were lots of pictures with children and families and it lifted everyone. People were lining up for photos. "I felt deeply honoured that the great man stood with me greeting voters at pre-poll. "People arriving to vote were all quite taken aback to see John Howard outside the pre-poll. That was funny because they had to look twice." Mr Howard did not visit the Blue Mountains part of the Macquarie electorate, which is the most marginal seat in the country.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/03987e12-bc89-4264-ab0c-e5706f2acdd6.jpg/r813_242_4017_2052_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg