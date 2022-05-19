Meet Blue Mountains Musical Society's leading ladies from Chicago

whats-on, things-to-do, chicago, blue mountains musical society, springwood

Celebrity, scandal, and all that jazz take centre stage in Blue Mountains Musical Society's (BMMS) latest onstage offering. Debuting on May 21, Chicago is sure to impress with its slick choreography, catchy tunes and killer storyline. Leading the talented cast in the society's first show since its highly successful season of Jersey Boys (2021) are Hayley Cascarino as Roxie Hart and Linda Aubrecht as Velma Kelly, both of whom bring a wide range of experience to their roles. Cascarino fell in love with performing after beginning singing, drama and dance lessons as a child. The visual arts teacher and Blue Mountains resident first joined BMMS in 2018 and was most recently seen in the society's virtual concert BMMS Online 2.0 (2020). Following her portrayal of Roxie in Chicago (Campbelltown Theatre Group Inc.) last year, Cascarino has relished the opportunity to revisit the character with BMMS. "It's been fun to challenge myself and trust myself to play with things a little more," she said. Aubrecht describes touring Europe with Holiday on Ice for seven years as a career highlight. She currently works as a figure skating coach, musical theatre teacher and art teacher. Since her 2012 debut with the society, she has been involved in further shows as a cast member, director, costume designer and set designer. She is thrilled to be part of the production as it gives a fresh alternative to what has become the standard Chicago staging. "Putting the show in a more realistic setting than the usual 'mesh and flesh' makes it more exciting and allows the characters' stories to be heard more," she said. Roxie's and Velma's stories focus on their desire for fame as they sing and dance their way through a corrupt justice system. Fortunately, the onstage rivalry between the lead characters is not replicated behind the scenes. Cascarino and Aubrecht have been providing support and guidance for each other throughout the rehearsal process. "It's nice to have the support of someone so kind, determined, elegant, confident, poised, creative and smart," said Cascarino. Aubrecht shares the same sentiments about her co-star. "Hayley is such an amazing performer. I'm completely in awe of her talent. She is always upbeat and fun to be around, as well as being a really hard worker. I think we have a similar work ethic which makes the process with Hayley so enjoyable," she said. Overall, the rehearsal process has been an opportunity for both women to participate in the creation of a musical theatre masterpiece alongside other incredible talent. "I love watching it all come together and seeing the cast put their own flavour into the characters. Working towards a common goal with a team of like-minded people is just the best," said Aubrecht. Don't miss these talented leading ladies in Chicago at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub from May 21 to June 5. Tickets are available online at www.bmms.org.au/book-tickets/, by calling 02 4723 5050 or in person at the venue. The cost is $49 for adults, $45 for concessions and $39 for children under 16. A 10 per cent discount applies for groups of 15 or more. There is a special price for one night only, Friday May 27, when all tickets are just $39 each. A further $25 discount is applied to any tickets purchased using the NSW Government Discover Vouchers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/5c64bf17-f2f7-45e5-8734-8c11a1b8c069.jpeg/r195_0_3724_1994_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg