Police are appealing for assistance to locate a missing man known to frequent the Upper Mountains.. Zachary McLoughlin, aged 19, was last seen leaving a hospital in Blacktown about 2.30pm on Monday (May 16). Officers from Blacktown Police Area Command were notified of his status yesterday (May 19) and immediately commenced inquiries into his whereabouts. Police and family hold concerns for Zachary's welfare. He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 175cm tall, with brown hair and a beard. It is not known what Zachary was wearing. Zachary is known to travel on public transport and frequents the Medlow Bath, Leura and Katoomba areas. He was also reported missing last Saturday (May 14) after he left Katoomba Hospital in the early afternoon but was found on Monday morning at Blacktown Railway Station. Anyone who sees Zachary, or believes they know his whereabouts, is urged to contact police. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

Youth missing for second time