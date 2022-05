news, local-news,

Two trucks have collided at Medlow Bath this morning, restricting westbound traffic. Livetraffic.com reports that the crash happened shortly after 8.30am on the highway. Emergency services are attending and motorists are advised to drive slowly. If you can avoid the scene, please do.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LTQVjNAiTH6LpDNXnFnXZp/doc76dcnhv9bi11eue6bghn_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1262_2448_2645_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Heavy traffic alert