Blue Mountains artists feature in a dynamic new ceramic exhibition at the Gang Gang Gallery at Lithgow until June 5. The exhibition Hands on Clay 2 aims to highlight the diversity in styles and forms of ceramic artists working in regional areas including the Blue Mountains. Leura artist Robert Linigen's new ceramic work, including cups, bowls and vases featuring his unique glazes, is a highlight of the show. Linigen specialises in developing his own glazes, sourcing materials locally. He is undertaking bush regeneration on his bush block at Leura and includes in his glazes ash from weeds he has cleared. "The weed ash, reflecting local soils and minerals, contribute to the unique colour and texture of the glazes ensuring each piece is different", he said. "I apply multiple layers of glaze which give the surfaces of my pieces a richness and depth". Also included in the show are sculptural works from Blackheath potter Simon Reece, tableware from Katoomba artist Susie McMeekin, ceramic wall pieces by Linda Seiffert and figurative sculptures by Lisa Edwards. The exhibition is on at Gang Gang Gallery, 206 Main Street Lithgow until June 5. All pieces are for sale.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/31b18c6f-f507-429f-bb94-448f7b01c866.jpeg/r1_65_1279_787_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Leura artist Robert Linigen's new ceramic work at Lithgow's Gang Gang Gallery