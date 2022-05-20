Springwood Public School students hit the Billycart Derby track | PHOTOS

community, springwood public school, billycart derby, blue mountains

Springwood Public School students continued a tradition today [May 20] when the school held its annual billycart derby. The popular event saw students racing around a special racetrack created in the playground, with the rain holding off to make for a safe circuit. Inspiration for the carts came from a range of sources from Batman to dodgem cars, Looney Tunes to koalas as well as aliens and pirates. Student also did laps on the course on bikes and scooters.

