Springwood Public School students hit the Billycart Derby track | PHOTOS

Springwood Public School students continued a tradition today [May 20] when the school held its annual billycart derby.

The popular event saw students racing around a special racetrack created in the playground, with the rain holding off to make for a safe circuit.

Inspiration for the carts came from a range of sources from Batman to dodgem cars, Looney Tunes to koalas as well as aliens and pirates.

Student also did laps on the course on bikes and scooters.