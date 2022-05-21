news, federal-election, macquarie, susan templeman, sarah richards, blue mountains, election, victory, labor

Labor MP Susan Templeman has retained the seat of Macquarie, delivering a victory speech to supporters in Springwood after 9pm on election night [May 21]. "We live in a special place and we've just shown tonight how special the people of Macquarie are. They have delivered magnificently and I want to thank everybody who supported me so that we have taken Macquarie for Labor," she said at The Royal Hotel. "I feel really humbled to have been elected for a third time. I think this is the first time in history that any Labor person has held this seat, with these boundaries, for three terms." Liberal candidate, Hawkesbury City Councillor Sarah Richards, said in a statement to the Gazette: "Obviously after working so very hard for a number of years, tonight's loss is incredibly disappointing. "I congratulate my opponent on her win. "I'd like to thank the wonderful people who have supported me on this journey, especially my partner Matt, who has been my rock, my beautiful three children, and my friends and family who have stood by me. "I would also like to thank the loyal Liberal volunteers who have supported our positive campaign." At 10pm on election night, the Australian Electoral Commission was projecting Labor to win 56.11 per cent of the two-party preferred vote in Macquarie, with the Liberal Party on 43.89 per cent. This would represent a two-party swing to Labor of almost six per cent. It was a far cry from the 2019 federal election when the result took 16 days to decide and finished with Susan Templeman winning by 0.2 per cent - making Macquarie the most marginal seat in the country.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/a984be69-578a-49c8-9dd0-a330f3bd1f09.jpg/r0_224_6000_3614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Labor's Susan Templeman retains seat of Macquarie, increases margin