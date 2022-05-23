'Time to reflect, consider next steps': Macquarie Liberal candidate Sarah Richards

news, local-news, sarah richards, macquarie, election, loss, liberal party

Unsuccessful Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, said it was "time to reflect, [and] consider next steps" following Saturday's election loss. Ms Richards posted a lengthy statement on her Facebook page on Sunday after earlier congratulating the sitting Labor MP on her victory. "Obviously after working so very hard for a number of years, tonight's loss is incredibly disappointing," Ms Richards said in a statement on Saturday night. "I congratulate my opponent on her win." The Hawkesbury City Councillor thanked the "wonderful people who have supported me on this journey, especially my partner Matt, who has been my rock, my beautiful three children, and my friends and family who have stood by me". "I would also like to thank the loyal Liberal volunteers who have supported our positive campaign." Ms Richards failed to win a single booth in the Blue Mountains - which strongly voted Labor at the last federal election as well - but also suffered losses in nine Hawkesbury booths this time. Even in some Hawkesbury booths won by the Liberals, the party suffered significant swings against it. Posting on Facebook on Sunday, Ms Richards said: "Over the last 3 years, it has been my pleasure to help our community through difficult times. There are many moments of strength, resilience and courage through adversity, that I have witnessed and will never forget. "If we have crossed paths, I hope that the assistance I provided, aided you in some small way. "As this election is now over, I truly am proud of the legacy my candidacy will leave. A headspace in Katoomba and soon one for the Hawkesbury, funding for the Hawkesbury River Third Crossing, a Veterans Wellbeing Centre at Scheyville and a multi million dollar upgrade to Glenbrook Oval (amongst many more). I also note my pledges to fix Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains roads have been matched, so I look forward to seeing that delivered also. "None of the above would have been possible without the full support of the previous Coalition Government. To Marise, Alex, Scott and every Minister and MP who came to help in Macquarie, my endless thanks for your guidance and mostly, for your friendship. The opportunity to be part of your team is one I will always remember. "If anything can come from this experience, I hope that the local narrative of hate and aggression that consumes some people, finally ends. If there is one thing I would like to do moving forward, it is to make laws around social media abuse even stronger. Poor behaviour like that has no place in our society and people must be held accountable for malicious lies. It is time to lift the standards. "To the Member for Macquarie, I wish you well through the challenges ahead. "To everyone who supported this campaign - friends, family, colleagues and volunteers - your comittment (sic) has been second to none. I cannot name you all as the list here would be too long. You have all made sacrifices and played an essential role. My sincere thanks for your efforts. A special shout to to my dear Matthew - your dedication, passion and drive, despite also constantly coming under personal attack, has been a blessing. I am proud to have you by my side. "For now, time to reflect, consider next steps, spend quality time with Matt and hug my babies a little tighter & a little longer. They are happy to have their mum back," the statement concluded.

