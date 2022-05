news, local-news,

Any night owls out there? If you plan to be travelling on public transport between Katoomba and Lithgow tonight or tomorrow night from 11pm to 2am, buses will replace trains. Sorry, can't tell you why - the transport website doesn't specify the reason but suspect trackwork. The two services will be: 7BM: Katoomba, then all stations to Lithgow and return; 33BM: Katoomba, then all stations to Mount Victoria and return.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/izupcnM36KZssewSxrMauf/3c23feaa-1d5d-4efe-b1f7-be54eed70c1f.jpg/r5_113_2179_1341_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Buses between Katoomba and Lithgow overnight