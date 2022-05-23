Road works program to commence in Blue Mountains following natural disaster

news, local-news, potholes, blue mountains

Blue Mountains City Council is about to embark on an escalated road works program across the city, following the third flooding event in three years. Contractors are due to begin emergency works from this week, following delays in securing additional workers given the widespread consequences of the natural disaster and flooding that occurred across the state in March. This is in addition to the work that is happening every week by council road crews, who are doing emergency pothole patching. "We know residents are extremely frustrated by the state of the roads following the flooding in March, but it has been an extremely challenging period for council employees," said Blue Mountains mayor, Mark Greenhill. "Staff had planned and marked out a heavy patching program, that was due to commence in February. That is a major task that needs good weather and takes three months to complete. "But the natural disaster in March - that resulted in multiple landslips across the city and additional emergency work - meant that the heavy patching program had to be abandoned and a total re-assessment of the road network completed, to create a new program of works." The mayor said there are currently urgent road works required in all 27 towns and villages in the Blue Mountains. "We have had 1 million square metres of roads damaged across the city, which equates to a road that would run from Katoomba to Sydney to Gosford," he said. "Council has redirected funding to emergency repairs, but it has taken time to finalise the new program of works and secure contractors who can start the works." While contractors commence the escalated road works program, ongoing pothole patching work by council work crews also continues. The high number of potholes on Blue Mountains roads has been a hot topic on social media, with many residents sharing photos and memes. Council has a new Jetpatcher arriving for road repair, after a six-month delay. Council's previous Jetpatcher had reached the end of its life, after emergency works that have occurred following flooding events in 2020 and 2021. "Another issue is that it keeps raining. We get a few days of relief but it keeps raining and we can't do major roadworks while that is the case," said the mayor. "So, in coming weeks you will see increased activity. However, please join me in hoping for less rain. Because if it comes hard again, that work will be undone."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/2b6200d6-1592-496a-b7ad-cc7b0ba749dc.jpg/r0_433_6240_3959_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Road works program to commence in Blue Mountains following natural disaster