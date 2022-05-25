Stunning cabin spans three levels

news, property, real estate, for sale, katoomba, liberty property, blue mountains

3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR When you think of a 'log cabin', you generally think of cute and rustic. But not here. This contemporary interpretation spans three levels and is guaranteed to impress. Perched high above the street and taking advantage of the leafy valley views to the west, this amazing home has been completely renovated throughout and benefits from a DA approved studio. It features open plan living/dining, soaring lofty ceilings, a brand new kitchen and contemporary main bathroom as well as the attached studio with bathroom and kitchenette. There are timber floors throughout as well as LED lighting, ceiling fans and a huge deck with beautiful leafy views of the valley opposite. Despite the serene bush setting, you're only 320 metres to the local walking trail, 850 metres to the local café, 1.1kms to Katoomba North Public School and 2.1kms to the breathtaking Minnehaha Falls reserve. It will be auctioned on site at 4pm on Saturday, June 11.

