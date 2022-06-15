Blue Mountains Gazette

Rotary's charity movie night at Glenbrook: Baz Luhrmann's Elvis

BL
By B.c Lewis
June 15 2022 - 5:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dust off your blue suede shoes, Lower Blue Mountains Rotary and Glenbrook Cinema are delighted to announce a charity movie night expected to sell out quickly - Baz Luhrmann's Elvis.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B.C Lewis

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.