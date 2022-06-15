Dust off your blue suede shoes, Lower Blue Mountains Rotary and Glenbrook Cinema are delighted to announce a charity movie night expected to sell out quickly - Baz Luhrmann's Elvis.
The film chronicles the life and career of singer and actor Elvis Presley, (played by Austin Butler) from his early days as a child to becoming a rock and roll star and movie star, as well as his complex relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.
Blue Mountains actor Helen Thomson appears as Elvis's mother and Richard Roxburgh as his dad.
Advertisement
Lower Blue Mountains Rotary president Garry Smith said patrons at the charity movie night on Sunday, June 26, will be able to pose with 'Elvis' as they enter the cinema hall.
Proceeds will benefit many local community causes - including Gateway Family Services, school literacy projects, youth leadership and mentoring, seniors care, projects recognising local vocational excellence and volunteers, as well as environmental care, and disaster aid.
Mr Smith said it was thanks to the tireless efforts of Glenbrook Cinema's Fiona and Ben Curran that Rotary was able to show the very best movies for the charity nights.
He expects the acclaimed Elvis biopic to be one of the best ever.
The usual fun costume theme applies and guests are urged to dress up in the very best rock 'n roll and Elvis 'gear'.
"We have special prizes for 'best dressed', along with plenty of raffle prizes on the night," Mr Smith added.
Doors will not open until 6.30 pm due to earlier programs at the cinema.
Elvis the movie will start at 8pm.
The usual Rotary catered finger food will be served in plentiful quantities, to ensure COVID protocols are still observed.
Juice and water will be served in the hall, but tea, coffee and alcohol will be available from the kiosk, as people enter the cinema.
Tickets are $20 each and the booking link is: https://www.trybooking.com/CAAUV.
All enquiries can be directed to Rotarian Amanda Roots on 0429 393 095.
Bookings close at 12 noon Friday, June 24.
Elvis the film is released in cinemas on June 23.
Baz Luhrmann co-wrote the story with Jeremy Doner and co-wrote the screenplay with Sam Bromell.
Advertisement
HIs four time-Oscar winning costume and set designer wife, Catherine Martin, is behind the technicolour life and look of Elvis the film and also co-produced the movie.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.