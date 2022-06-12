It's been a long and varied career for Blaxland's Donald Mason, one recognised today with a medal in the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to architecture.
Mr Mason's 40-year career has seen him design for both residential and industrial premises, judge the designs of others and help bring along the next generation of architects in the world of teaching.
He has been nominated architect at Dwell Designs Australia since 2018 and is a former judge, Building Designers Association of Australia, of the National Building Design Awards (2014-19).
In education, he is a former teacher of Building Design at TAFE NSW, a former lecturer in Design, Architecture and Building at the University of Technology Sydney, and a former teacher at Sydney College of the Arts.
Mr Mason's current job is as associate lecturer and unit co-ordinator in Construction Management at the School of Engineering, Design and Built Environment, Western Sydney University.
"It has grown enormously in terms of demand and prestige," he said. "There are 1,400 undergraduates in the course in the Parramatta and Kingswood campuses."
Construction management has evolved from the former project management role on construction projects, he said.
While 30 years ago, the architects "ruled the roost", now construction managers have come to the fore and he is tasked with teaching them how to do their job.
He was delighted to hear of his Order of Australia medal, seeing it as "recognition of the years I have spent in architecture", the 71-year-old said.
Mr Mason felt he had been "fortunate" to be able to move around so many different facets of the profession, from early years working with the company which designed the National Gallery and High Court in Canberra, to working with smaller companies.
And his education work, of course, which has included training students with disabilities.
He is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Architects and a former chair at the Australian Institute of Architects, NSW chapter and received the NSW Minister for Education's quality teaching award in 2003.
Speaking at the Blaxland home which he designed, Mr Mason said he and his wife have raised four children in the Mountains and now have four grandchildren.
While retirement is not imminent, they do dream of an eventual move north to warmer climes.
