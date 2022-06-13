Blue Mountains Gazette

Little communities not warned of approaching fire

JC
By Jennie Curtin
June 13 2022 - 7:00am
The little communities of Mt Tomah and Berambing were never warned in December 2019 that a bushfire was heading their way.

