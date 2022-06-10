Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teen missing from the Blue Mountains region.
Jeremy Knight, aged 15, was last seen at a shopping centre on the Pacific Highway, Hornsby, about 4.15pm yesterday (Thursday 9 June 2022).
Advertisement
When he failed to return to his home at Blackheath, officers attached to Blue Mountains Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police hold concerns for Jeremy's welfare due to his age.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Jeremy was last seen wearing a navy hoodie, navy track pants and black shoes. He was carrying a red bag.
Police believe he may have travelled to the Nowra area.
Anyone with information regarding Jeremy's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.