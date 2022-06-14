Perfect choice for the large family

4 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR
This large two-storey home with valley views and a versatile floorplan is a perfect family home, says the agent.
It features light filled and spacious with quality fixtures and fittings throughout. There's a deluxe main bedroom suite with large walk-in robe and an ensuite with spa bath. The large open-plan kitchen opens to a spacious family dining and living area with vaulted ceiling and there's a second lounge area/library.
The formal lounge and dining are at the front of the home and there's a large media/home entertainment room, which could be used as a fifth bedroom. There's a double garage, air-conditioning and ducted central heating.
