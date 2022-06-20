Blue Mountains Gazette

Backburn escaped, burnt homes

By Jennie Curtin
June 20 2022
The RFS backburn which eventually claimed homes in and around the Blue Mountains in December 2019 was brought forward to avoid forecast catastrophic weather, an inquiry heard last week.

