Waiting times in emergency departments blow out

By Jennie Curtin
Updated June 20 2022 - 4:59am, first published 1:30am
Waiting times at Katoomba hospital's emergency department blew out in the first quarter of this year, with more than 30 per cent of patients waiting more than four hours for treatment.

