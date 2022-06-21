Try a home among the gum trees

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
Advertisement
Perched high at the top of the block and enjoying wonderful leafy vistas is this versatile family home. It's in a family-friendly street with amazing bushwalks, lookouts and waterholes just a stone's throw away.
The home is spread over two levels and features include a large open plan living/dining, large kitchen with wrap-around island, reverse cycle air conditioning, deck with gas bayonet for a barbecue and a main bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite as well as a rumpus room.
There are bespoke timber feature walls, a fully fenced backyard with cubby house, a workshop, rainwater tank, 5.5kws of solar panels and a double carport. The railway station is just a kilometre away.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.