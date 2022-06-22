Blue Mountains Gazette

NSW Bushfire Hub holds showcase event to learn lessons from 2019-20 bushfires

June 22 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A firefighter, a traditional owner and a scientist walk into a bar.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.