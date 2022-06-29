The GI (gastro-intestinal) Cancer Institute is holding the Gutsy Challenge, a fundraising trek in Katoomba, on October 8 and looking to recruit at least 40 people to join the trek.
Gutsy Challenges are held several times a year throughout Australia to raise funds for vital, new research into GI cancers, which affect the digestive system. . GI cancer is the most common form of cancer, affecting both men and women. Around 28,600 Australians are diagnosed with it each year.
Advertisement
This year's trek will be a 15km, one-day journey along the newly opened Grand Cliff Top Walk which will be guided by partners at Blue Mountains Adventure Company. The two trek leaders are medical oncologists working in the GI cancer space in western Sydney and Orange.
Many of the trek participants are medical professionals in the GI cancer space, GI cancer patients, or family/friends of patients who have passed away from cancer
Last year the challenge raised over $140,000 in a Mt Kosciuszko trek with 60 participants.
To sign up to this year's Gutsy Challenge, see gicaner.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.