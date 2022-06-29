Blue Mountains Gazette

Sign up to walk for cancer research

Updated June 30 2022 - 5:31am, first published June 29 2022 - 5:00am
Mt Kosciuszko group in 2021

The GI (gastro-intestinal) Cancer Institute is holding the Gutsy Challenge, a fundraising trek in Katoomba, on October 8 and looking to recruit at least 40 people to join the trek.

