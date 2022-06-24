Blue Mountains Gazette

Greener future starts with Blackheath 's solar panels

JC
By Jennie Curtin
June 24 2022 - 2:00am
A group of dedicated locals and a generous community bank have combined to get 98 solar panels on Blackheath's community hall.

