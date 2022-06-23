"The students and parents played a game of 'paper, scissors, rock' where they would win or lose a paddle pop every time they played. That reinforced that idea of not everyone's born with the same amount of something. Luck in life changes. Sometimes when we have a lot and we see someone with very little then our hearts call us to reach out and help them. We might start out with a lot in life by chance. We can miss out sometimes but we're there for each other as a community."