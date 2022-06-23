Blue Mountains Gazette

No funds for hospital upgrade

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated June 27 2022 - 6:23am, first published June 23 2022 - 11:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle, has criticised last week's state budget for failing to fund important projects in the Mountains, including upgrades to Katoomba hospital and adequate social and public housing.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.