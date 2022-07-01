Like the rest of Australia, Blue Mountains residents are identifying as less religious: 2021 Census

Blue Mountains residents have become less religious in the last five years, the 2021 census has revealed.
The percentage of Blue Mountains residents identifying as having no religion sits at 46.5 per cent, which is higher than the New South Wales figure (32.8 per cent).
The latest figure is a big leap from the 2016 census when 35.7 per cent of the Blue Mountains population identified as having no religion.
But the Senior Minister at Anglican Churches Springwood, Reverend Steve Young, said he doesn't believe the new figures indicate a death knell for the church.
"I think it's fairly clear that the 'no religion' figure has increased because organised religion has become less attractive in the public mind and the older generations, who were rusted on to a religion, are dying out," he said.
"The change is significant but it doesn't worry me too much. It reflects the fact that 'the church' no longer has the influence in society that it once did. That's a shame because I believe the Bible has helpful things to say about many of the issues that our society is confronting."
But Rev Young said he doesn't believe the census figures indicate 'the church' is dying.
"At our church, and at many other churches in the Mountains, there are still healthy, happy congregations of Christians young and old who come together every week. The increase in the 'no religion' figure probably indicates more of a decline in nominal Christianity than in practising Christianity.
"On top of that, just because a person ticks 'no religion' on a census form, it doesn't mean that they have no interest in God or spiritual matters."
The 2021 census data shows the most common religions in the Blue Mountains are Catholic (17.2 per cent), followed by Anglican (13.5 per cent).
A village by village breakdown of the 2021 census reveals Sun Valley's 234 residents are forking out our highest monthly mortgage repayments (median $3,000) while Glenbrook has the highest weekly rents (median rent $490).
Mount Irvine has our oldest profile (median age of 67) and Hawkesbury Heights our youngest (35); and Springwood can lay claim to our largest population, pipping Katoomba by 155 residents (8,423 to 8,268).
And if you live in Yellow Rock, you have the most motor vehicles per household in the Blue Mountains at 2.8.
The census data shows the population of the Blue Mountains local government area (LGA) is 78,121 up from 76,904 in 2016.
Neighbouring Penrith LGA boasts a population of 217,664 (up from 196,066 in 2016), Hawkesbury LGA has a population of 67,207 (up from 64,592 in 2016), and Lithgow LGA has 20,842 residents (down from 21,090 in 2016).
The median age of people in the Blue Mountains is 45 while the median weekly household income is $1,756, up from $1,468 in 2016.
Blue Mountains residents are paying more in monthly mortgage repayments than they did five years ago with the median figure in the latest census sitting at $2,035, up from $1,842 in 2016.
Most Blue Mountains residents were born in Australia (79.2 per cent), which is higher than both the New South Wales figure (65.4 per cent) and national figure (66.9 per cent).
The next countries of birth were England (5.5 per cent) and New Zealand (1.7 per cent).
The largest family group in the Blue Mountains is couples with no children (42.6 per cent), closely followed by couples with children (41.6 per cent).
Single parent families make up 14.9 per cent of family compositions in the Blue Mountains.
Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people make up 2.7 per cent of the Blue Mountains population.
Population 81
Male 61.7 per cent; female 46.9 per cent
Median age 62
Median weekly household income $2,250
Median monthly mortgage repayments $2,494
Median weekly rent $0
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 1.7
Population 22
Male 45.5 per cent; female 45.5 per cent
Median age 67
Median weekly household income $899
Median monthly mortgage repayments $2,600
Median weekly rent $0
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 2
Population 945
Male 51.1 per cent; female 48.1
Median age 49
Median weekly household income $1,197
Median monthly mortgage repayments $1,625
Median weekly rent $380
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 1.8
Population 4762
Male 47.6 per cent; female 52.4 per cent
Median age 53
Median weekly household income $1,332
Median monthly mortgage repayments $1,733
Median weekly rent $380
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 1.6
Population 569
Male 50.3 per cent; female 49.4 per cent
Median age 52
Median weekly household income $1,312
Median monthly mortgage repayments $1,559
Median weekly rent $398
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 1.8
Population 8,268
Male 47.9 per cent; female 52.2
Median age 48
Median weekly household income $1,171
Median monthly mortgage repayments $1,600
Median weekly rent $350
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 1.4
Population 4,503
Male 47.3 per cent; female 52.7 per cent
Median age 55
Median weekly household income $1,369
Median monthly mortgage repayments $2,000
Median weekly rent $430
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 1.5
Population 6,428
Male 47.4 per cent; female 52.8 per cent
Median age 50
Median weekly household income $1,528
Median monthly mortgage repayments $2,080
Median weekly rent $430
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 1.7
Population 1300
Male 49.2 per cent; female 50.4
Median age 45
Median weekly household income $1,765
Median monthly mortgage repayments $1,900
Median weekly rent $400
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 1.9
Population 2,651
Male 48.2 per cent; female 51.7.
Median age 45
Median weekly household income $1,519
Median monthly mortgage repayments $1,849
Median weekly rent $387
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 1.8
Population 5077
Male 48.4 per cent; female 51.5 per cent
Median age 41
Median weekly household income $1,794
Median monthly mortgage repayments $1,950
Median weekly rent $400
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 1.9
Population 1,953
Male 49.0 per cent; 50.8 per cent
Median age 44
Median weekly household income $1,913
Median monthly mortgage repayments $1,997
Median weekly rent $420
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 2.1
Population 471
Male 53.3 per cent; female 47.3
Median age 47
Median weekly household income $2,039
Median monthly mortgage repayments $2,000
Median weekly rent $410
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 2
Population 4,156
Male 49.1 per cent; female 50.8
Median age 40
Median weekly household income $2,152
Median monthly mortgage repayments $2,077
Median weekly rent $420
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 2
Population 8,423
Male 47.1 per cent; female 52.9 per cent
Median age 48
Median weekly household income $1,778
Median monthly mortgage repayments $2,143
Median weekly rent $400
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 1.9
Population 6,388
Male 49.1 per cent; female 51.0 per cent
Median age 40
Median weekly household income $2,147
Median monthly mortgage repayments $2,167
Median weekly rent $450
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 2.2
Population 1,119
Male 49.8 per cent; female 49.7
Median age 42
Median weekly household income $2,635
Median monthly mortgage repayments $2,058
Median weekly rent $400
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 2.8
Population 468
Male 48.5 per cent; female 52.1 per cent
Median age 35
Median weekly household income $2,279
Median monthly mortgage repayments $2,167
Median weekly rent $473
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 2.2
Population 1,188
Male 50.9 per cent; female 49.1 per cent
Median age 44
Median weekly household income $2,144
Median monthly mortgage repayments $2,123
Median weekly rent $400
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 2.1
Population 234
Male 50.4 per cent; female 47.9 per cent
Median age 47
Median weekly household income $2,374
Median monthly mortgage repayments $3,000
Median weekly rent $400
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 2.7
Population 2,452
Male 51.5 per cent; female 48.4 per cent
Median age 38
Median weekly household income $2,382
Median monthly mortgage repayments $2,167
Median weekly rent $400
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 2.1
Population 7,434
Male 48.4 per cent; female 51.6 per cent
Median age 41
Median weekly household income $2,171
Median monthly mortgage repayments $2,230
Median weekly rent $420
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 2
Population 3,074
Male 49.2 per cent; female 50.8 per cent
Median age 40
Average number of people per household2.8
Median weekly household income $2,248
Median monthly mortgage repayments $2,383
Median weekly rent $450
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 2.2
Population 5,078
Male 49.2 per cent; female 50.8 per cent
Median age 44
Median weekly household income $2,502
Median monthly mortgage repayments $2,500
Median weekly rent $490
Average number of motor vehicles per dwelling 2.2
