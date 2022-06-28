Dual living with income potential

3 BED | 3 BATH | 1 CAR
With an elevated aspect and views across Wentworth Falls village and beyond, this property is the perfect place to set up your weekender.
It's a thoughtfully renovated and designed bespoke property, offering a stark juxtaposition of old and new set on a 957 square metre block.
The two bedrooms upstairs are circa 1920s with high ceilings, aged wooden floorboards and fireplaces.
Downstairs is a well thought out contemporary and sustainable renovation with north facing aspect. The accommodation provides one bedroom, a bathroom and a kitchen flowing out to a deck and the garden beyond.
Inspection is a must to appreciate its full potential.
