Blue Mountains Gazette

Spratt to contest Le Tour De France Femmes

By Jonathan Robinson-Lees
July 2 2022 - 1:41am
Amanda Spratt will be part of history when the first Le Tour de France Femmes starts on July 24, departing from the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris. All eyes will be on the peloton as they embark on a gruelling eight-stage race, covering more than 1000 kilometres.

