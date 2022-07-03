Blue Mountains Gazette

New hospital campaign heats up

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated July 4 2022 - 3:32am, first published July 3 2022 - 10:30pm
Council has joined the campaign for a new Mountains hospital and will put posters in council premises to encourage people to sign a petition in support.

