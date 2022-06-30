Snow Ball in Blackheath

Snow Ball is celebrating love in the community at Blackheath.
It's time to get your booty on and celebrate the winter love at the Rhodo winter Snow Ball. The general consensus is that it's time to celebrate after a roller coaster couple of years.
Advertisement
Everyone is invited to shake off the winter blues on Saturday, July 16. Bring along your own special supper and drinks and we will supply a live band and DJ, complimentary champagne on arrival, tea, coffee and cake.
At this special event, couples are invited to be part of the highlight of the evening - a group vow renewal event.
We have a wonderful celebrant who will conduct the recommitment ceremony for the fabulous couples.
Couples will also be invited to let us know 'your song' - the special one that gives you goosebumps - so that we can play it on the night.
If you and your partner would like to be included in this special part of the evening, please email blackheathrhodofestival@gmail.com to register.
Invite your friends and family to share the love, book your tickets and dust off your best outfit ready to dance the night away.
Not in a couple or part of a group? Come anyway and enjoy the fun. Everyone is welcome.
Book your tickets at Trybooking - trybooking.com/CAMEX or from Richardson & Wrench Blackheath (cash only).
We look forward to seeing you on the night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.