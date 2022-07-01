After months of wet wet wet, June turned dry in the Mountains.
Just 9.4 mm of rain fell in the month, as recorded at the Mt Boyce weather station in Blackheath. This compares to the long-term average of 75.3mm.
It also pales into absolute insignificance beside the first five months of this year which recorded 222mm (January), 214mm (February), 446mm (March), 173mm (April) and 112mm (May).
But the forecast for the first few days of July is likely to see damp return, with 100 per cent chance of rain predicted from July 1 until at least Monday, July 4.
Still, the relative dry of June has allowed some sports to resume after regular cancellations. And it has also helped council's program of fixing some of the worst potholes.
