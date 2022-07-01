Blue Mountains Gazette

Big wet turns dry in Blue Mountains in June

JC
By Jennie Curtin
July 1 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After months of wet wet wet, June turned dry in the Mountains.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.