Rural Fire Service firefighters and police set up a pulley system in the Megalong Valley yesterday (July 4) to get vital supplies to people stranded by flood waters.
A team from South Katoomba Rural Fire Brigade was helped by Blue Mountains Police Rescue to carry out the operation. Megalong Valley Rural Fire Brigade also played a part.
Advertisement
The pulley system was used to supply ration packs to several isolated groups of campers, said the NSW RFS.
Blue Mountains Police Area Command posted on their Facebook page: "Good old fashioned methods like a zip line to carry out the task was part of the team work. Local police really appreciate the support we receive from our volunteer services - we couldn't do what we do without you!"
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said his "deepest thanks goes to the emergency services team supporting those cut off. As always, they show incredible skill".
"The situation has changed and moved very quickly and our staff are on hand to support emergency services in any way we can.
"This underscores the difficult and intense circumstances the present disaster has visited upon the city," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.