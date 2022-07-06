Blue Mountains Gazette

Westpac at Leura latest branch to close; last day trading July 29

By Jennie Curtin
Updated July 6 2022 - 7:28am, first published 5:00am
The Leura branch of Westpac bank will close at the end of this month, leaving the village without a bank.

