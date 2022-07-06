The Leura branch of Westpac bank will close at the end of this month, leaving the village without a bank.
And it will mean the only Westpac branch in the Mountains will be at Springwood. The closest branch to the west will be at Lithgow.
As with many other branch closures of different banks over recent years, the reasons given by Westpac include the increase in online and mobile banking and the reduction in customers calling in personally to do their banking.
Westpac notified customers on July 1 that it will close the branch at 1pm on July 29. Customers are directed to the Springwood branch for future business.
Any items in safe custody contents held at Leura will be transferred to Springwood unless collected beforehand.
The latest closure follows many across the Mountains in recent years, including the Commonwealth at Blaxland and Blackheath, Westpac at Blaxland, St George at Katoomba, ANZ at Springwood and Sydney Mutual Banks at Katoomba and Springwood.
Others have reduced operating hours.
Agencies of the Bendigo Bank have since been set up in both Blackheath (in the newsagency) and in Blaxland (the Day 'n' Night pharmacy) to fill the gap.
Westpac will close 24 branches (including associated Bank of Melbourne and St George brands) across the country in the latest round. NSW closures - apart from Leura - will be at Glen Innes, Kiama, Lavington, Wauchope, Cronulla and Kingsgrove.
