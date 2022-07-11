Blue Mountains Gazette

Leura's draft traffic plan set to be 'profoundly inadequate', alliance says

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated July 11 2022 - 9:00am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A draft traffic plan for Leura risks being "profoundly inadequate" in another 10 years and council should start a more robust process to address future problems, according to the Leura Community Alliance.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.