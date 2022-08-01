Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains bush helps bring sci-fi author, JP McDonald's, debut novel The Invisible Tether to life

DM
By Damien Madigan
August 1 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sci-fi author JP McDonald might live in suburban Box Hill but his debut novel came to life in the Blue Mountains bush.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DM

Damien Madigan

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.