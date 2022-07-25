Blue Mountains Gazette

Swimmer Matt Wilson ready to compete in his second Commonwealth Games

DM
By Damien Madigan
Updated July 25 2022 - 8:13am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Springwood swimmer Matt Wilson will compete in his second Commonwealth Games when the sporting event kicks off in Birmingham on July 28.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DM

Damien Madigan

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.