The Blue Mountains has the second highest rate of organ donors in New South Wales, new data has revealed.
The analysis by the Australian Organ Donor Register (AODR) shows the Blue Mountains is the second-ranked local government area behind Bellingen.
Mosman was equal second with Blue Mountains followed by Ballina and Eurobodalla.
The data estimated that 54 per cent of eligible Blue Mountains residents were registered as organ donors at the end of 2021.
Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District Clinical Nurse Consultant Organ and Tissue Donation, Jodie Cowell, said "just one organ donor can save the lives of as many as seven people and many more can be helped through tissue and eye donation".
"Right now there are around 1,750 Australians waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. A further 13,000 are on dialysis and may benefit from a kidney transplant," she said.
"The best thing you can do to help those that are waiting for a life-saving transplant is to register as an organ and tissue donor.
"It's never been more important to encourage people to register as an organ and tissue donor, and to talk to their family about donation."
During DonateLife Week (July 24-31), AODR is encouraging people to discuss organ donation with their family members.
"We know the biggest barrier to families saying 'yes' to donation is not knowing their family member wanted to be a donor," said Danielle Fisher, General Manager, NSW Organ and Tissue Donation Service.
"In hospital, discussing organ and tissue donation comes at an intensely emotional time for families - usually when faced with the unexpected death of their loved one.
"When donation is possible, it helps when families know what their loved one wanted. Across Australia, nine in 10 families say yes to donation when their loved one was a registered donor, and this number is halved when a person is not registered and has not shared their wishes with their family.
"It's really important that everyone in our local community gets behind DonateLife Week, because right now in Australia there are 13 million people aged 16 and over who are eligible to register as organ and tissue donors - but haven't."
It only takes one minute to sign up and help save lives. To register go to donatelife.gov.au or just three taps in your Medicare app.
