Family home has stunning views

4 BED | 3 BATH | 4 CAR
Advertisement
This large two-storey home with valley views is perfect for the family, says the agent.
There's a versatile floorplan with two separate living areas and three bathrooms, allowing the opportunity to divide up the living quarters.
Features include a main bedroom with ensuite, gas ducted heating and gas hydronic heating as well as new double glazed windows and doors upstairs.
There's a wrap-around balcony with views, three bathrooms, two living areas, a four-car internal drive-through garage and large workshop, intercom system, alarm system and 22,500 litre water tank.
The home is in a sought after dress circle South Katoomba location close to walking tracks and the sports centre.
