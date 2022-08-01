After a two year COVID-19 induced hiatus, The Blue Mountains Roller Derby League (BMRDL) travel team - the Free Sisters - is excited to be competing in the second round of the 5x5 Roller Derby Championships, on home ground on Saturday, August 6 at the Katoomba Sports and Aquatic Centre.
The now well established 55 Roller Derby Championship, is a round robin tournament which features 12 teams across three divisions (Armageddon, Battlegrounds and Cataclysm) battling it out for not one, but three trophies - plus NSW roller derby supremacy.
A shuffling of division brackets sees the Free Sisters competing in battlegrounds in 2022. Their fierce - but friendly- opponents this year include teams from Wollongong, Western Sydney and Sydney's Inner West. The Free Sisters are enjoying a wave of new 'up and coming' skaters, and mixed with seasoned veterans, will ensure an exciting tournament for the home team.
BMRDL President, Roxy Tocin, said of the upcoming round, "If you've always wondered about what roller derby is, I urge you to come along and check out this wonderful, inclusive and full contact womens sport."
Tickets will be available online or at the door and all are welcome. Doors open from 12.30pm with the first bout commencing at 1pm. There will be three bouts across the afternoon with teams travelling from as far afield as Canberra, Central Coast, Newcastle and Sydney to compete.
BMRDL will be battling it out with Inner West Roller Derby League at 3pm. Round 3 of the 5x5 Roller Derby Championship will return to Katoomba on Saturday September 3 for another series of action-packed roller derby bouts.
Starting in August, BMRDL will be running an Introduction to Roller Derby Program for anyone interested in getting involved - as skaters, referees and officials. No skating experience is necessary.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/bmrdl/ or for a full list of the 5x5 events go to: https://www.facebook.com/5x5derby/.
