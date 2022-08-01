Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains Roller Derby back on after COVID break

Updated August 1 2022 - 4:31am, first published 2:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a two year COVID-19 induced hiatus, The Blue Mountains Roller Derby League (BMRDL) travel team - the Free Sisters - is excited to be competing in the second round of the 5x5 Roller Derby Championships, on home ground on Saturday, August 6 at the Katoomba Sports and Aquatic Centre.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.