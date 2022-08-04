What are the top things most students want to know about studying at university? It's not just where the uni bar is and how cheap are the lunches, most want to know about what their degree will involve and what the career prospects are.
Western Sydney University advises prospective students to their coming open day that there are five key questions to ask:
The university will welcome thousands of prospective students, their families and friends to Open Day in Parramatta on Sunday August 14 - the first chance for an on-campus open day since the pandemic.
Prospective students can get a first-hand look at why the university was recently named number one in the world for its social, ecological and economic impact by the prestigious Times Higher Education Impact rankings.
Visitors can expect food trucks, live music, prizes and giveaways, interactive displays and chill-out spaces, together with helpful course advice, opportunities to talk with current students and lecturers, and tours of state-of-the-art teaching and research facilities.
Panel discussions featuring current students will provide helpful tips and advice about the student experience, and there will also be plenty of opportunities to find out more about the huge range of student clubs and societies on offer.
Those considering upskilling or switching careers can find out more about the university's range of flexible, industry-relevant credentials and short courses, while school leavers can learn about early offer pathways like the HSC True Reward program.
Friendly faces on hand to help people get the most out of their Open Day experience include students like Nicola Lopino, who is completing a Bachelor of Psychological Science (Honours).
"After the challenges of the past few years, it is an exciting opportunity to see university life back in full swing," she said.
"Attending open day was the pivotal moment for me. I had the opportunity to check out the facilities and speak to academics and current students in psychology that ultimately helped me decide that this was the field for me."
Many programs at Western offer work integrated learning approaches, where students can undertake a placement as part of their studies. Western's undergraduate programs do not require any high school pre-requisite subjects.
The university is opening up to the community its new $300 million Engineering Innovation Hub for the first time. Located in the heart of Parramatta, the technology-infused vertical campus is focused on innovation in engineering and architecture - delivering world-class education, research and collaboration with business and industry
Prospective students can see a comprehensive program of activities in an event App where they can plan their day. For those who can't make it to campus, an interactive digital experience will complement the event, with livestreaming, web chats, virtual campus tours and more.
Go to the web page for more details. Open day is 10am-4pm.
