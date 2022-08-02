Large home has privacy and views

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
This solid architect-designed home provides expansive views of the Grose Valley.
Ideally situated back from the road it offers privacy and yet it is close to all amenities including Springwood shops.
Enter through the impressive atrium and experience a sense of space and light.
The flexible floor-plan offers a range of options. Downstairs could be used as a self-contained teenager's retreat or in-law accommodation.
Upstairs offers several living spaces including two large covered deck areas. The main living area boasts polished blackbutt timber floors with a separate dining-room and an open-plan kitchen. Book an inspection today as this won't last.
