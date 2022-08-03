Blue Mountains Gazette

Penrith helipad given green light; Blue Mountains Council considers next move

DM
By Damien Madigan
Updated August 3 2022 - 11:46pm, first published 11:21pm
Blue Mountains City Council is investigating new options to fight a Penrith helipad plan after the Independent Planning Commission gave conditional approval to the proposal on August 3.

