Penrith helipad given green light; Blue Mountains Council considers next move

Blue Mountains City Council is investigating new options to fight a Penrith helipad plan after the Independent Planning Commission gave conditional approval to the proposal on August 3.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill has asked council staff "to urgently advise councillors of possible next steps" following the decision.
"Our view remains that this is a heliport, which we believe is prohibited at Penrith Lakes, and not a helipad," said the mayor
"We feel the facility's use by joy flights has the potential to impact on the amenity of the Blue Mountains, the eastern escarpment and the values of the World Heritage National Park."
Under the approval, the operator of the helipad at Penrith Lakes will be required to comply with reduced hours of operation and flights, stick to an annual cap of helicopter movements, and limit take-off and landing activities to reduce noise impacts.
The two-member commission panel, comprising Chris Wilson and Dr Sheridan Coakes, granted development consent to the project, subject to 94 conditions.
Heliport Developers Pty Ltd had sought approval for operating hours from 5.30am to 10pm but the commission has limited general operating hours to 7am to 10pm with a limited number of movements between sunset and 10pm (excluding emergency services operations).
Heliport Developers Pty Ltd is also required to prepare a communication consultation strategy with key stakeholders for the life of the development.
"These conditions are designed to prevent, minimise and/or offset adverse social and environmental impacts, and ensure ongoing monitoring and appropriate environmental management of the development," said panel chair, Chris Wilson.
