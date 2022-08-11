The Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans' Memorial Day service returns to Springwood on Sunday, August 14.
The service will begin at 11am at the Springwood Cenotaph in Macquarie Road with former NSW Environment Minister and Attorney-General Bob Debus the guest of honour.
Advertisement
In his role as State Member for Blue Mountains, Mr Debus unveiled the naming of the Long Tan Bridge on Hawkesbury Road in 2003.
The bridge over the Great Western Highway recognises the Battle of Long Tan - held on August 18, 1966 - which was one of the defining moments of the Vietnam War.
There will be no march this year as part of the memorial day.
Organisers are suggesting people wear masks.
A formal lunch will be held at the Royal Hotel after the service.
The Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans' Association was formed in 1985, changing its name to the Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans and Associated Forces Inc in 1997 after accepting veterans who have served in all post World War II theatres of war, special operations areas, and peacekeeping operations. It has more than 400 members.
The association's office at the Blue Mountains Community Hub is open on Tuesday and Thursdays from 10am-2pm.
For more information visit: www.bmvets.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.