70s Unplugged is a collection of the greatest hits from the coolest decade of them all, taking you back to the days of flower power and stairways to heaven - when we watched horror movies right there on our TV and the good old eagle rock was here to stay.
Named best production show at the 2019 ACE awards, 70s Unplugged will take to the stage at Penrith Panthers Evan Theatre on Saturday, September 3.
The show is the brainchild of multi-award-winning entertainer Stephen Fisher-King who has returned to his guitar-playing roots to produce this awesome show, complete with screaming guitars and brilliant harmonies.
With nine Mo awards and eight ACE Awards to his name, Fisher-King has starred in numerous musical theatre productions including Cats, Evita, The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and The Rocky Horror Show. He's even sung the national anthem at the State of Origin.
"I started my career with 70s music," he says. "It was the soundtrack to my childhood, and the playlist for my foray into the entertainment business.
"Everyone knows the music we play and they sing along loudly. We've also got a fun video presentation that includes some great images of the celebrities, fashion, news and commercials from the seventies. It's a real walk down memory lane."
The singer will be joined on stage by a five-piece band, including fellow award-winning performers Chris Connolly and Jo Elms. Connolly is an experienced vocalist and guitarist and Elms is an award-winning singer songwriter with a love for all things 70s.
70s Unplugged includes the best-loved music from the greatest bands and performers of the decade, including America, the Eagles, Skyhooks, AC/DC, Dragon, Led Zeppelin and Elton John.
Tickets for the September 3 show are available through the Panthers website.
