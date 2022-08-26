Blue Mountains Gazette

Welcome back to the 1970's

August 26 2022 - 8:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

70s Unplugged is a collection of the greatest hits from the coolest decade of them all, taking you back to the days of flower power and stairways to heaven - when we watched horror movies right there on our TV and the good old eagle rock was here to stay.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.