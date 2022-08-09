Find the perfect life balance here

3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
This Wentworth Falls home offers many options when it comes to work/life balance, says the agent.
Whatever your profession, the separate studio/office has more than enough room to work in.
You could meet clients here, work whatever hours suit you, then lock up and walk a few metres to your back door. Or it could be a brilliant games and entertainment room.
The house features three generous bedrooms plus a study, two exquisite bathrooms, ducted heating, dark polished floors, large chef's kitchen leading onto a private entertaining terrace with jacuzzi and valley glimpses, meals area and large family room with slow combustion fire.
