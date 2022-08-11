The 2022 Top Dog Film Festival in Katoomba

For the first time in Katoomba a specialist doggie film festival will have a screening.
Come and celebrate the heart-warming connection of canines and their humans, through this carefully curated collection of six short films. The Top Dog Film Festival at the Edge Cinema in Katoomba features films from around the globe.
Advertisement
Meet dogs from all walks of life on the big screen. In particular, you'll be able to marvel at the special role that rescue dogs play, in assisting humans beyond companionship. A truly inspirational story of just how indispensable dogs are to our lives.
The 2022 Top Dog Film Festival presents a two-hour cinematic celebration honouring the bond between dogs and their people.
Filled will delightfully doggy moments of joy and celebration of our beloved canine companions. The event is on for one night only on Wednesday August 24 at 7pm.
Jemima Robinson, Top Dog Film Festival Founder, said the canine-themed films are inspirational, heart-warming and entertaining stories about dogs and their human companions, from independent films makers around the globe.
"Seeing the impact that dogs have on the lives of their owners and those around them never ceases to amaze me.
"While each of the six films in this year's program are very different, the common thread is the incredible impact dogs have on our lives; how they can make us smile, save us from misfortune, provide us with hope and fill our hearts with love."
One of the stories takes us to the 2019 fires on Kangaroo Island when a dog called Bear is called upon to use his special skills to help find the injured wildlife giving them a second chance at life. Another story comes from Tennessee in America and tells the story of Old Friends - a one-of-a-kind dog sanctuary especially for senior dogs, other stories are all about sledding, paddleboarding or even helping out a local mayor.
Get your tickets before they all sell out - you'd be barking mad to miss it. Adults, $31, Children under 15, $23. To buy tickets go to https://events.humanitix.com/ and then enter top dog film festival katoomba into the events search bar.
The festival has been running for six years, but it is the first time the Blue Mountains has been included in the program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.