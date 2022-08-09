Blue Mountains Gazette

Springwood falls at final hurdle in Master Pennant competition

Updated August 9 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:36am
Springwood Country Club has fallen at the final hurdle in the 2022 Golf NSW Master Pennant competition, beaten by Woolooware 6-2 in the Division 3 final played on August 7 at Leonay Golf Club.

