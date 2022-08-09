Springwood falls at final hurdle in Master Pennant competition

Springwood Country Club has fallen at the final hurdle in the 2022 Golf NSW Master Pennant competition, beaten by Woolooware 6-2 in the Division 3 final played on August 7 at Leonay Golf Club.
Sal Ballard had a 2&1 victory for Springwood, whilst Dave Limbach andMark Smith both halved their respective matches. In two agonisingly close results, which had the potential to swing the result in favour of Springwood, Rob Bradley and Damien Richards each lost by the narrowest of margins (1-down).
Woolooware won the remaining five games on the day, taking this year's Pennant flag.
Sal Ballard won 2&1 over Wayne Sampson, Dave Limbach drew with Greg Soames, Mark Smith drew with Andrew Crosby, Rob Bradley lost 1-down to Mike Hurley, Damien Richards lost 1-down to Phil McCall, Chris Arundell lost 2&1 to Jamie Cook, Scott Wells lost 3&2 to Dave Gray and Tim Egan lost 6&4 to Mitch Rugless.
